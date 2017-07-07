Contents
725

17年07月06日 曠野靈聲

by Spooky Chan2017-07-07

習大人大駕光臨，
人人要迴避，
市民示威被警方阻撓，
另有組織人士橫行，
警方保護不力或過度，
20年來香港每況愈下，
但應自強不息，永不放棄！

Posted In
Tags
About The Author
Spooky Chan
I love facebook...