Contents
2243

17年07月11日 打橫嚟講

by Spooky Chan2017-07-11

第1節: 遼寧號兵哥到慰安婦天橋問路
第2節: 劉曉波病危是慢性謀殺, 大国掘起也容不下一個劉曉波

Posted In
Tags
About The Author
Spooky Chan
I love facebook...