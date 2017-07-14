Contents
2280

17年07月14日 打橫嚟講

by Spooky Chan2017-07-14

4位民選議員被DQ , 中共無視民意代表 , 法治真係服務政治??? 劉曉波病逝, 諾貝爾和平獎空櫈終永留空

Posted In
Tags
About The Author
Spooky Chan
I love facebook...