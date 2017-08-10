17年08月10日 曠野靈聲

Contents
17年08月10日

by Spooky Chan

亞洲風起雲湧，隨時打仗，祈望世界和平。
中港矛盾好多，一地兩檢必須停止，否則中央特區關係會更加惡劣！

