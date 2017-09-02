Contents
17年09月01日 打橫嚟講

by Spooky Chan2017-09-02

第1節：立國歌法的諷刺。國歌填詞人(田漢）在國內被批鬥至死，國歌作曲人（聶耳）葬日本，日本人他立碑。
第2節：抗爭軟實力 , 比硬橋硬馬式抗爭, 可能來得更有力量

(牛, SPOOKY)

