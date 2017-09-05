Contents
17年09月05日 打橫嚟講

第1節: “教育"唔係單單俾夠錢就可解決問題, 林鄭處理教育要有長遠規劃
第2節: “港獨"二字本是原罪??? 講不得, 提不得, 也討論不得

