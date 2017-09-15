Contents
17年09月15日 打橫嚟講

by Spooky Chan2017-09-15

第1節: 民台官司暫告一段落, 死人的士佬最終被抄家,公民抗命將重新上路
第2節: 金正恩發癲,亂發射導彈挑釁日本, 中國必需出聲表態制裁北韓

