17年11月21日 打橫嚟講
by
Jovi Yuen
2017-11-22
http://www.citizensradio.org/podcast-download/2904/17%e5%b9%b411%e6%9c%8821%e6%97%a5-%e6%89%93%e6%a9%ab%e5%9a%9f%e8%ac%9b.mp3
一賄一賂，校園欺凌
(牛、Jovi)
Jovi Yuen
Anonymous2410:
Anonymous2410:
hello from london
Anonymous4341:
Anonymous4341:
233
Anonymous5938:
司法部
Anonymous5938:
竹園
Anonymous6487:
hello
Anonymous9613:
testing
Anonymous9667:
Danny le?
Anonymous10388:
Sup.
Anonymous10388:
SUP
Anonymous10388:
You guys gonna have dinner with them?
Anonymous10388:
Anonymous10388:
TAKEAWAY??
Anonymous10388:
Maybe some breakfast breakfast or even a breakfast buffet
Anonymous10388:
or dinner after dinner???
Anonymous10388:
It's rude not to reply
Anonymous10388:
Anonymous10388:
Anonymous10897:
將軍澳完全收唔到民台成個禮拜啦。
Anonymous17503:
saludos
Anonymous17503:
Anonymous27567:
LOWAAAAA XDD
