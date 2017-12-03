17年12月01日 跳老舞

DJ Ken in 70s Boogie, Boystown, Groovies

Trackslist : 1,Boomerang – Celi Bee 2,That’s The Way (I Like It) (Original 12″ Version) – KC & The Sunshine Band 3,Ob La Di, Ob La Da – Apple Jam 4,Amoureux Solitaires – Lio 5,Zoo Zoo (7″ Version) – Bisquit 6,Hot Hands – Lemon 7,Take Me to the Pilot – Keith Forsey 8,Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – Abba 9,Please Mr. Postman – Cosmic Gal 10,Romeo & Juliet – Alec R. Costandinos 11,Tragedy – Bee Gees 12,Burning Drums Of Fire – C.J. & Co 13,Feels Like I’m In Love (Original 12″ Version) – Kelly Marie 14,Hot Leather (Original 12″ Version) – Passengers 15,Ah – Do It – Beautiful Bend 16,Gotta Go Home (Original 12″ Version) – Boney M. 17,Love In C Minor – Cerrone 18,Wasn’t It Good – Cher 19,Musicman – Cherry Laine 20,Hold On To My Love (Hot Tracks Remix) – Jimmy Ruffin 21,Mandolay [Remix Instrumental] – La Flavour 22,Perfect Love Affair (Radio Edit) – Constellation Orchestra 23,Ain’t Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You (Original 12″ Version) – Teri DeSario 24,Gamblin’ On Your Love (Original 12″ Version) – Jessica Williams 25,Denis – Blondie 26,1001 Nights (Ali Baba) – Pappy’ Ion 27,No Woman No Cry [live] – Bob Marley & The Wailers 28,Reaching Out – Bee Gees 29,Until – Bee Gees